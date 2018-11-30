Have you seen latest PHOTO of Governor CYPRIAN AWITI, Do something on your health Mr Governor.

Friday, November 30, 2018

-Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti should do something on his health and start a fitness programme, serious gym work-out and healthy dieting being one of the solutions.





Latest photo of the Governor that has surfaced online shows his oversized potbelly hanging.





Even sitting down has become a problem.





Do something on your body Mr Cyprian Awiti; health is wealth so they say.





Check out his latest photo.







