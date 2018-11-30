Have you seen latest PHOTO of Governor CYPRIAN AWITI, Do something on your health Mr Governor.

07:21

Friday, November 30, 2018-Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti should do something  on his health  and start a fitness programme, serious gym work-out and healthy dieting  being one of the solutions.

Latest photo of the Governor that has surfaced online shows his oversized potbelly  hanging.

Even sitting down has become a problem.

Do  something on your body Mr Cyprian Awiti;  health is wealth so they say.

Check out his latest photo.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Forex: The Best Way to Invest

About Foreign Exchange Market Forex stands for foreign exchange market. It works on principle “buy cheap, sell expensive” just like ot...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno