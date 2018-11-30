Have you gone to any night club in Nairobi lately? Only God will rescue Kenya’s economy, UHURU & RUTO have messed up Kenyans.

07:21

 Friday, November 30, 2018-Popular columnist Silas Nyachwani has made an observation on how entertainment night spots in Nairobi are on their death-beds because of harsh economic times.
A few days ago, Natives Club, one of the most popular joints along Thika Road was closed down after suffering heavy losses.

Kenyans no longer have disposable income and that’s why most entertainment joints are closing down.

Things are really tough and millions of Kenyans are living from hand to mouth.

Uhuru and Ruto have messed up everything.

Read Silas Nyachwani’s post and see the real situation on the ground.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Forex: The Best Way to Invest

About Foreign Exchange Market Forex stands for foreign exchange market. It works on principle “buy cheap, sell expensive” just like ot...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno