Former Radio queen CIKU MUIRURI opens up on her dating life and advises single women on love after several heartbreaks.

Friday, November 30, 2018-

Radio personality Ciku Muiruri was once a household name in Kenya with her popular ‘Busted' show





Ciru quit radio in 2015 after a career spanning 15 years.



She has opened up on her dating life and advised single women on love after several heartbreaks.



Little is known about the mother of one’s love life apart from her affair with Artur Margaryan, one of the controversial Artur brothers who were deported from Kenya in 2006 after they were suspected to be mercenaries from Armenia who were involved in all illegal activities including drug trafficking.









The revelations were made by former KTN investigative journalist Mohammed Ali in one of his famous ‘Jicho Pevu’ exposes.





After taking a break from media and keeping a low profile, Ciku has emerged with a new book titled ‘Love Is But A Dream’ where she candidly talks about her love life and relationship advice.





If you were a fan of her ‘Busted' show this is a must read.