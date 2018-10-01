WILLIAM RUTO is planning to leave UHURU’s Jubilee and then blame it on RAILA ODINGA like he always does – HASSAN JOHO and JUNET say

Monday October 1, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto for claiming that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is using his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to destabilize Jubilee and chase him out of the party.





Addressing journalists on Monday, Joho who was accompanied by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, claimed that Ruto is angry and wants to leave Jubilee and then blame his departure on someone else.





Junet shared Joho’s sentiments and said that the DP has a history of ditching parties and should not try to pin his imminent exit on Raila or ODM.





“We are not chasing him from anywhere.”





“He is running away from his shadow,” Junet said.





Speaking in Mombasa on Sunday, Ruto claimed that Raila and ODM are using the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to scuttle Jubilee's succession plans.





He claimed that Raila chased him away from ODM and has now followed him to Jubilee to do the same.





“What we won't entertain, and what is not going to happen is for you to export confusion, propaganda and conmanship into our Government or our party,” said the DP.



