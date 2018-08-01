We will not take ARVs anymore until Governor OKOTH OBADO pays us - HIV patients in Migori now give him only 14 days to do this

Monday October 1, 2018 - Persons living with HIV/ AIDs from Migori have given the County Government a 14-day ultimatum to pay them, failure to which they will stop swallowing Antiretroviral (ARV) tablets.





Led by their chairperson, Isaiah Jakech, the patients demanded that they be included in the County Government's payroll as soon as possible or else things will never be the same again.





The disgruntled patients complained that they cannot afford good food as advised by doctors due to lack of money and appealed to Governor Okoth Obado and President Uhuru Kenyatta to help them get a proper diet to maintain taking ARVs.





Besides, they said the money they want to be paid would also help them easily access a health centre.





"We are giving both the County and National Government 14 days to include us on the payroll or else we will not go for those drugs," Jakech warned





"You can imagine there is only one health centre in Migori County where we go for our ARVs, yet we don't have fare to take us there and back," he added.



