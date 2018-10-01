WAIGURU employed drunkards as County ambulance drivers, this one caused a terrible accident while drunk (PHOTOs).

, , , , , 05:53

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 1, 2018 - This driver of an ambulance belonging to Kirinyaga County Government caused a tragic accident while drunk.
The ambulance rolled several times and caught fire after the drunk driver lost control.

County Government officials rushed to the scene of the accident and desperately tried to conceal the evidence.

See photos shared by a concerned resident of Kirinyaga in the next page

Page 1 2
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno