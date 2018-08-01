Today’s free tips on 6 football matches where you can make over sh 4,000 from just sh200 stake.

, , , , 09:11

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 01, 2018 - We hope you made good money over the weekend from our tips as we got most of our predictions spot on.

As usual, we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game and today we have selected six football matches where you can make over Sh4,000 from just a Sh200 stake. Go here>>



The best way to go about is to divide the games into two groups for obvious reasons.

Check out tips below. Go here>>



RU1 (19:30) RUBIN v KRYLA -1

BG1 (20:00) OREBRO v TRELLEBORG - 1

TR1 (20:00) ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR v YENI MALATYASPOR -1

DE2 (21:30) INGOLSTADT v UNION BERLIN -1X/GG Go here>>



IT1 (21:30) SAMPDORIA v SPAL -1

ES1 (22:00) CELTA VIGO v GETAFE -1X

Good Luck and get this 100% BONUS
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno