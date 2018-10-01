This JACQUE MARIBE challenge will leave you in stitches - Kenyans can make fun of anything (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 01, 2018 - Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Maribe, is used to read news but she is now a major news item.

This is after the mellow voiced journalist was arrested and detained in connection with the brutal murder of a 28-year old lady by the name Monica Kimani last week.

Maribe’s fiancé, Joe Irungu, has emerged as the main suspect behind the macabre murder of the young lady whose body was found in a bath tub at her apartment in Kilimani with her throat slit.

Kenyans on social media have come up with a Jacque Maribe challenge that sees them try to mimic the besieged journalist and it’s hilarious.

