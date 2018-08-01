This is how JACQUE MARIBE’s lover, JOWI, tried to conceal evidence after killing MONICA KIMANI in her house but his trick backfired terribly

Monday October 1, 2018 - Detectives investigating the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani have discovered that Joe Irungu, the chief suspect in the murder, tried to hide and destroy evidence linking him to the crime.





According to investigations, Joe Irungu popularly known as Jowi, who is also the fiancé of TV girl, Jacque Maribe, drove from Monica's apartment off Dennis Pritt Road to Langata, wearing a 'kanzu' that had blood stains, where he took a shower.





He then picked a matchbox and paraffin, walked out of the house to a far corner within the compound and burnt a bundle of items including clothes that he had .





Besides, Jowi dumped Monica’s mobile phones into a pool of water in a jerrican in her house before escaping.





Detectives collected a piece of Kanzu that did not burnt completely as well as ashes from the scene for further analysis.





They also recovered Monica’s phone for further analysis.



