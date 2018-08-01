This guy tried to be romantic to his newlywed wife but ended up embarrassing himself (VIDEO)

, , , 09:48

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg
Monday, October 01, 2018 - A wedding is a special occasion and the bride and groom go to great lengths to make their big day one to remember.

However, some, in this bid to spice up the occasion, end up embarrassing themselves.

A case in point is this poor guy who wanted to be romantic to his newlywed wife but it didn’t go according to plan.

The guy tried to carry his wife into the car but couldn’t manage due to the lady’s weight and they both crashed to the ground.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno