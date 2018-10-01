This guy took to social media to look for a Sugar Mama to spoil him in exchange for good SEX, regrets immediately (PHOTO)

, , , 09:29

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 01, 2018 - There is never a dull moment in social media from the crazy posts people put up.

This guy, who is probably going through tough economic times, is looking for a soft landing in a sugar mama.

He took to his twitter page to make his desire known but got a ruthless response.

“I actually really need a sugar mummy.” The guy with the handle @Mr_Kenyy wrote on twitter.

A savage Lady told him to go get a job and described him as a ‘Brostitute’

Check out the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno