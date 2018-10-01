This guy took to social media to look for a Sugar Mama to spoil him in exchange for good SEX, regrets immediately (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 09:29
Monday, October 01, 2018 - There is never a dull moment in social media from the crazy posts people put up.
This guy, who is probably going through tough economic times, is looking for a soft landing in a sugar mama.
He took to his twitter page to make his desire known but got a ruthless response.
“I actually really need a sugar mummy.” The guy with the handle @Mr_Kenyy wrote on twitter.
A savage Lady told him to go get a job and described him as a ‘Brostitute’
Check out the posts below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST