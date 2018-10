The secret to investing in Bitcoin and making sure profits

We all know by now that Bitcoin is the king of all cryptocurrencies, and it looks as though it is here to stay for many years to come. It is the most valuable of all cryptocurrencies, with its most valuable price of $19,000 towards the end of last year. What can we attribute to Bitcoin’s rapid rise in value? If you ask the majority of people why they use Bitcoin they will mention its anonymity and how it stops companies, governments and banks from tracking their money. Whilst traditional electronic payments can be tracked by banks in order to comply with anti-money laundering laws and other legislation, Bitcoin gives users a cloak of invisibility as such. Because Bitcoin doesn’t have a central validator, it means that people who use Bitcoins aren’t required to identify themselves. When someone submits a transaction, the Bitcoin protocols performs checks on previous transactions to make sure that the sender has the necessary funds, as well as the authority to send them, the protocol doesn’t need to know who the sender is.