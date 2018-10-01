TERRYANNE CHEBET vows to defend her friend JACQUE MARIBE if summoned by Police over MONICA KIMANI’s murder.

Monday, October 01, 2018 - Things are going from bad to worse for Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe.





The journalist was arrested over the weekend after detectives established that she gave false information to police investigating the gruesome murder of 28-year old Monica Kimani, in her apartment in Kilimani.





Maribe’s boyfriend, Joe Irungu alias Jowi, has also been arrested and he’s being treated as the prime suspect in the macabre murder of the lady whose throat was slit.





The journalist was arraigned in court on Monday morning and will detained for a further 11 days to give detectives more time to work on the case that has shocked the country.





Some of Maribe’s colleagues and friends have also been summoned to shed more light on her character.





It was reported that among those summoned is former Citizen TV news anchor, Terryanne Chebet, but she has dismissed those reports but confirmed that she will gladly defend her friend if called upon.





Read her post below.