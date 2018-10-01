Tennis star SERENA WILLIAMS goes completely topless for this cause (PHOTOs and VIDEO)

Monday, October 01, 2018

- Legendary tennis star player Serena Williams posed completely topless to create awareness of breast cancer.





While sharing the video she wrote:

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit “I Touch Myself” to remind women to self-check regularly.





“Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world.





“Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.





“The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.





“The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia.”





See the video below.



