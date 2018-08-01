Sina aibu ya kujenga kanisa, RUTO says and vows to continue dishing out money in harambees (VIDEO).

Monday, October 1, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has told off those who have been criticizing him for contributing money in harambees to build churches.

Ruto says that he is not ashamed of dishing out money in church harambees and he will continue doing so despite criticism.

Opposition politicians led by Raila Odinga have been questioning the source of millions that Ruto has been dishing out in churches from right, left and centre.

Listen to the self-declared “hustler” Ruto speak.

