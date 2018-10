SHOCK on UHURU as EACC reveals the most corrupt Ministries and Counties in Kenya - FRED MATIANGI-led Interior Ministry leads

In Counties, Mandera topped as the County where people pay most bribes followed closely by Kisumu at Sh 26,762, Busia (Sh18,886), Nyamira (Sh10,967), Murang'a (Sh9,297), Nairobi (Sh8,916), Marsabit (Sh7,859), Turkana (Sh6,791), Uasin Gishu (Sh6,744), with Wajiir closing the top 10 at an average of Sh6,235.