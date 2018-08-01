SHOCK on UHURU as EACC reveals the most corrupt Ministries and Counties in Kenya - FRED MATIANGI-led Interior Ministry leads

Monday October 1, 2018 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has ranked Dr. Fred Matiangi-led Interior Ministry as the most corruption institution followed by Ministries of Health and Lands.





According to a survey conducted between September 18th and September 24th, the Interior Ministry jumped from 45.7% last year to 64.7% this year.





The survey ranked Kenya Police at 23.8 percent followed by the National Police Service Commission at 13.7 percent.





The survey further revealed that 76 percent of Kenyans said that they did not receive Government services after failing to pay a bribe.





In Counties, Mandera topped as the County where people pay most bribes followed closely by Kisumu at Sh 26,762, Busia (Sh18,886), Nyamira (Sh10,967), Murang'a (Sh9,297), Nairobi (Sh8,916), Marsabit (Sh7,859), Turkana (Sh6,791), Uasin Gishu (Sh6,744), with Wajiir closing the top 10 at an average of Sh6,235.





Kenyans in Kericho paid the least bribe at Sh508, with Bomet, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Machakos, Migori, Tharaka-Nithi, Taita Taveta, and Lamu following with Sh535, Sh585, Sh980, Sh1,014, Sh1,026, Sh1,076, and Sh1,152, respectively.



