SHOCK as TSC interdicts a school Principal for having SEX with his students as it emerges that he took students to Mombasa for SEX escapades

Monday October 1, 2018 - The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted a secondary school Principal from Mwala Sub-County over immorality.





The principal is accused of sexually harassing students.





Machakos County TSC Director, David Mukui, said the principal was given a letter of interdiction on September 24th following recommendations of a team probing numerous allegations against him.





The probe into the teacher’s conduct started last month after a Form Four female student reported the sexual harassment during a live morning show on radio.





The girl reported that she also declined the principal’s offer to accompany him for a principals’ conference held in Mombasa to have sex a few months ago.





According to the student, the principal had resorted to intimidating her after she declined to give in to his persistent demands to sleep with her.





“We followed all the procedures and we were able to trace the student and her parents.”





“A team was also dispatched to investigate the matter in the school.”





“Out of the report, the recommendations were that the principal had a case to answer,” said Mukui.



