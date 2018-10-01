RUTO goes full throttle and accuses RAILA ODINGA and UHURU of lying Kenyans about corruption - This man is on a self destruction mode

Monday October 1, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has accused National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, of lying to his supporters that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta will eliminate corruption.





Speaking during a fundraiser at Mwambeta Pefa Church in Voi Constituency, Taita Taveta, on Monday, Ruto said Uhuru and Raila should leave the fight to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Judiciary and other independent institutions.





Ruto said that the Constitution is clear on who is mandated to fight corruption - agencies which he pointed out have competent officers.





“The independent institutions are mandated to deal with corrupt Government officials - those who are wasting Government resources - and take action,” Ruto.





He also warned politicians against politicising the ongoing war against graft.





“Don’t pretend you are the ones spearheading the fight against corruption.”





“The constitution is very clear.”





“Our duty as politicians is to plan for development,” he said.





During the handshake on March 9th, Uhuru and Raila Odinga resolved to use the handshake to make a better Kenya by eliminating corruption and address issues of electoral injustice.



