RAILA ODINGA’s referendum is unstoppable – See the number of Jubilee MPs supporting it even before UHURU says ‘it is ok’

Monday October 1, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga’s calls for a referendum seem to be gaining momentum even as Deputy President William Ruto joins the camp of opposing it.





On Sunday, a good number of Jubilee MPs supported the referendum saying they want the constitution amended to reduce the number of elected seats.





“Today I am proud to note that despite the fact that we could not Marshall the 1 Million signatures, the seed we planted was only dying with a view to germinating again.”





“Today many voices and forces have sprung up to say the same thing.”





“Reducing the number of elected positions is an idea whose time has come up,” Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said.





Other Jubilee MPs who have thrown their weight behind calls for a referendum are; Michael Muchira (Ol-Joro Orok), Subukia’s Kinuthia Gachobe, Kimani Kuria of Molo, Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Women Rep), Patrick Mariru of Laikipia West, Mr Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igamba-Ng’ombe), Mathioya’s Peter Kimari and nominated MP Maina Kamanda.





Despite Kuria supporting Odinga’s move, he has gone ahead to warn Mr. Odinga against taking advantage of the referendum to create the Prime Minister’s position and introducing a parliamentary system of governance.





“We know that there are some leaders who want to take advantage of the constitution amendments and push for the creation of some non-existing positions.”





“They should forget this because it will not be possible ,” Kuria said.



