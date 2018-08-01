RAILA ODINGA’s foot soldier, NORMAN MAGAYA, declares total war against RUTO barely a week after UHURU gave him a State job

RAILA ODINGA’s foot soldier, NORMAN MAGAYA, declares total war against RUTO barely a week after UHURU gave him a State jobNews 08:04
Monday October 1, 2018 - NASA C.E.O, Norman Magaya, has renewed his battle against Deputy President William Ruto barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed him as a director at Kenya Film Classification Board.
Magaya, who has already assumed his duties at KFCB, has already fired a salvo at Ruto, warning him to prepare for a fierce battle.
"To one William Ruto, we are ready and set for a full-blown war with you.”
“We will battle you in all spheres and defeat you.”
“You have looted this country to the borne.”
“Enough is Enough," Magaya said.
This is after Ruto claimed that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and his close associates were now in Government busy plotting to cause cracks in the ruling party and chase him out of Jubilee.
"We know what the handshake is and we are also very clear on what it is not.”
“Marafiki zetu wasituletee
utapeli ndani ya
Jubilee. Tuko macho bwana. Tunawajua. (Our
friends should not infect Jubilee with conmanship, we know them. We are
watching keenly).”
“We don’t want you to export conmanship into the Jubilee Government," stated DP Ruto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST