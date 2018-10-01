RAILA ODINGA wants to chase me out of my own Jubilee Party, the same way he chased me out of his own ODM in 2010 – RUTO asserts

Monday October 1, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is using his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to split Jubilee Party.





Speaking at Majaoni in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County, where he handed out 3,000 title deeds, Ruto said Raila and his troops used the handshake to warm themselves into the heart of Jubilee but now want to wreck the party.





“I was in ODM before and they kicked me out and they took me to court, the same way they have summoned MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni).”





“I want to tell you here today that you cannot kick me out of ODM and then follow me to Jubilee to do the same, it is impossible,” Ruto said.





The DP said he is aware of what the deal between President Kenyatta and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, entails.





“We know what the handshake deal is, but we are very clear what it is not.”





“Therefore, do not bring confusion,” Ruto said.





“The handshake is not a license to allow ODM to bring confusion, propaganda and conmanship into our party,” Ruto added.



