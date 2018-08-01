Prince WILLIAMS hold talks with UHURU at State House, Nairobi, as he visits British Army base in Laikipia where he met KDF soldiers

Monday October 1, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who called on him at State House, Nairobi, yesterday.





Prince William also visited the British Army base in Laikipia where he met British soldiers as well as Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).





During the meeting in State House, Uhuru discussed several ways the country would use to rid it of illegal wildlife business.





On his part, Prince William, who was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Kenya, Nic Hailey, told Uhuru that Britain is trying to end illegal wildlife trade and that a two-day Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference will be convened in London.





Prince William’s visit to Kenya concludes a seven-day tour of Africa that saw him also visit Namibia and Tanzania.





He last visited Kenya in March 2016, where he still had talks with Uhuru concerning the conservation of wildlife.



