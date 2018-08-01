Parents to murdered MONICA KIMANI in shock after thieves and robbers invaded their daughter’s burial as ‘fake mourners’ and made scene

Monday October 1, 2018 - Parents of the late Monica Kimani are still in shock after thieves and robbers invaded the burial of their slain daughter.





The grief-stricken father and mother strongly condemned the bizarre incident in which thieves robbed mourners of their valuables during the burial of Monica who was brutally murdered in her Kilimani Apartment by Joe Irungu - the fiancé of TV girl, Jacque Maribe.





According to the family of the late Monica, at least 20 smart phones and several handbags belonging to visitors were stolen by yet to be identified people who showed up at the funeral masquerading as mourners and family friends.





The family claimed that the fake mourners also took advantage of the funeral to make money by printing out photos of the deceased and selling them to unsuspecting visitors, without the knowledge of the family.





"Fake mourners took advantage of Monica's funeral to steal people's valuables even before we buried my daughter.”





“I was forced to compensate one of the victims, a young woman who had come to mourn with us," said Bishop Paul Kimani, Monica's father.



