Parents of Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s fiancé, JOE IRUNGU, in shock! We never knew our son could be a cold-blooded killer

Monday October 1, 2018 - Parents of Joe Irungu, the man accused of murdering Monica Kimani in Nairobi’s Kilimani Apartment, are yet to come to terms with the chilling revelations that their son could be a cold-blooded murderer.





The embattled Irungu, who is also the fiancé of Citizen TV news anchor, Jacque Maribe, was arrested on September 21st after Monica's lifeless body was discovered dumped in a pool of blood inside her house in Kilimani, Nairobi.





According to reports, neither Irungu's father, Julius Mwangi Irungu, nor his mother, was willing to talk about their son's situation as they are yet to come to terms with it.





Reports revealed that Irungu’s family had kept a low profile since he was arrested for murder.





It is alleged that Irungu's mother was the most affected by news about her son's arrest and attempted suicide and had totally refused to believe the boy she gave birth to could be a killer.



