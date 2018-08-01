MURKOMEN supports RUTO and says RAILA ODINGA wants to destroy Jubilee from within using the handshake and chase RUTO away

Monday October 1, 2018 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is using his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to destroy Jubilee Party.





Speaking on Monday, Murkomen said Raila Odinga and his lieutenants are using the handshake to undermine the Deputy President.





Murkomen said ODM party wants to paint the Deputy President in bad light while its members praise President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Senate Majority Leader claimed that Raila hinted about a plan to wreck Jubilee during a recent meeting with Ford Kenya Party leaders.





"When he met the Ford leaders two weeks ago, Raila said he will break Jubilee," he said.





Murkomen made these remarks after Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, said that "Ruto was using Raila as a scapegoat to leave Jubilee".





He said Ruto is angry and wants to leave Jubilee then blame his departure on Raila Odinga.



