Man down! This SEXY LADY’s response to a guy who wanted to have SEX with her is savage (LOOK)

, , , 09:37

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 01, 2018 - The manner in which this sexy lady turned down a guy who was making advances on her will drop your jaws.

It seems the guy had been eyeing the lady for some time but didn’t have the guts to make his case.

When he finally found the balls to take the bull by the horns, he was devastated.

If you have  ever been friendzoned, then you will relate with this though this is worse.

See the screenshot below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno