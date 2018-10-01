Kenya’s EDWARD NJOROGE becomes first African to be elected President of The International Standards Organization, ISO! See PHOTOs

Monday, October 01, 2018 - Kenya’s Edward Njoroge was elected next President of the International Standards Organisation (ISO) during the 41st session of the ISO General Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland, last week.





Eddy becomes the first African to achieve this distinguished honor in ISO’s 71-year history.





This milestone places Kenya and its standards body at the pinnacle of global standards.





Eddy is a board member of Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).





