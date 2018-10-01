Kenya’s EDWARD NJOROGE becomes first African to be elected President of The International Standards Organization, ISO! See PHOTOs

, , , 09:20

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 01, 2018 - Kenya’s Edward Njoroge was elected next President of the International Standards Organisation (ISO) during the 41st session of the ISO General Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland, last week.

Eddy becomes the first African to achieve this distinguished honor in ISO’s 71-year history.


This milestone places Kenya and its standards body at the pinnacle of global standards.

Eddy is a board member of Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno