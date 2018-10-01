JACQUE MARIBE’s neighbor and owner of the gun JOE IRUNGU used to shoot himself arraigned in court, detained for 11 days (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 01, 2018 - A third suspect in the gruesome murder of businesswoman, Monica Kimani, has been arraigned in court.





Brian Kassaine was arrested over the weekend after police established that he was the owner of the gun that Joseph Irungu alias Jowi, shot himself with in his celebrity journalist, Jacque Maribe’s house.





Brian Kassaine and Jacque Maribe are neighbours.





Kiambu Principal Magistrate, Justus Kituku, allowed the police to detain Brian Kassaine for 11 days to allow further investigations.





Joseph Irungu, the key suspect in the murder was detained for 1o days after he was arraigned in court on Wednesday.





Jacque Maribe has also been detained for 11 days to allow police to ascertain her role in the murder of the 28-year old lady at her apartment in Kilimani.





