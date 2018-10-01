It will take WILLIAM RUTO around 50 years to achieve what RAILA ODINGA has achieved so far! His loose mouth won’t help him - JOHO

Monday October 1, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for opposing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking at Wilson Airport on Monday on his way to Migori County to campaign for ODM’s Ochilo Ayacko who is contesting for Migori Senate seat, Joho said Ruto is playing divisive politics instead of joining other leaders in uniting the country.





“For the first time in Kenya we are enjoying peace and a strong bond between politicians is being created, then one individual who has clear intentions wants to destroy the goodwill of the leaders,” Joho said.





Joho went on to slam the Deputy President for referring to Raila Odinga as a conman saying he (Ruto) had nothing worth being robbed.





“How do you call Raila Odinga a conman?”





“What do you have to be conned?”





“If it is political strength you cannot compare with Raila,” said Joho.





On Sunday, Ruto, who was speaking in Mombasa, accused Raila of plotting to dismantle the Jubilee Party as he maintained that he would not be forced out of Jubilee just like when he was in ODM.



