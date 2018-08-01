How to make more money by investing in Bitcoin

Right now we are experiencing a world where cryptocurrencies are surging and everyone is getting onboard with people from all over the world scrambling as much money as they can to be part of the phenomenon. It all started with the rise of Bitcoin, which was the first major mainstream cryptocurrency to be released and accepted by people and eventually a number of high profile businesses.





But what exactly is Bitcoin? Well it is a virtual currency that can be used to pay for goods or services anonymously over a peer-to-peer network called blockchain. This is Bitcoin’s most prominent characteristic and the fact that is it decentralized makes it even more attractive. This decentralized network means that no single authority has the rights, or has the ability to control the Bitcoin network and so it is maintained by a group of volunteers.





This has attracted a lot of people who feel uncomfortable with the amount of control that banking institutions and governments have over their money.





But how do people actually make money from this cryptocurrency? Well there are actually a number of ways that a lot of ordinary people have been able to cling onto, like mining for example. Mining can be done by absolutely anyone with the correct hardware and software, and it involves solving really complex equations on Bitcoin’s blockchain and getting rewarded in Bitcoin itself.





However, there are other means of making money with Bitcoin, and that is to invest in it with reputable companies such as Apex Coins. They are a wealth management firm that manage portfolios for the likes billionaires and other high net worth individuals and now they have branched into the cryptocurrency arena.




