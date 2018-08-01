Honeymoon is over! OKOTH OBADO denied VIP treatment in prison after expose and moved to stay with murderers and hardcore criminals

Monday October 1, 2018 - Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been moved from a VIP section at Nairobi’s Industrial Area Remand Prison to a block where suspects charged with capital offences are held.





This follows an expose which revealed that he was being treated like a king in remand prison.





The Migori Governor is now reportedly blending with other hardcore suspects donning a grey uniform.





According to reports, Obado has lost all privileges he had before and has to contend with prison food and other restrictions.





He also now has a limited number of visitors just like other prisoners.





“When visitors come, he first asks who it is and chooses whether to see them or not.”





“He is seeing his relatives and some of his friends,” a source intimated.





Last week, reports emerged that the Governor had the privilege of taking food of his choice at the Industrial Area GK Prison.





Besides, the embattled Migori County boss was reported to have the privilege to entertain visitors other than his family and lawyers while in custody.



