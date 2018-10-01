Here is what parents of Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE fiancé, JOSEPH IRUNGU, said about the gory murder of MONICA KIMANI

Monday October 1, 2018 - The parents of murder suspect, Joseph Irungu, have finally spoken about their son’s involvement in the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani.





Monica was found dead at her apartment in Kilimani and Joseph is said to have been the last person to be seen with the deceased.





Joseph has already been arrested and is being detained at Muthaiga Police Station waiting to be charged with murder next week.





A source close to Jowi’s father, Julius Mwangi Irungu, told the media that the news of their son being involved in the murder of Monica Kimani has hit them hard.





This has forced them to maintain a low profile in their Lanet home to the extent of skipping yesterday’s Sunday service.





The source said older Irungu is still struggling to believe that his son is implicated in the heinous act.





“Mr. Irungu still can’t believe that his son committed murder.”





“He is also concerned about his wife (Joseph’s mother), the news hit her hard," said the source.



