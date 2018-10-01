Here is what parents of Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE fiancé, JOSEPH IRUNGU, said about the gory murder of MONICA KIMANI

, 07:25

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday October 1, 2018 - The parents of murder suspect, Joseph Irungu, have finally spoken about their son’s involvement in the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani.

Monica was found dead at her apartment in Kilimani and Joseph is said to have been the last person to be seen with the deceased.

Joseph has already been arrested and is being detained at Muthaiga Police Station waiting to be charged with murder next week.

A source close to Jowi’s father, Julius Mwangi Irungu, told the media that the news of their son being involved in the murder of Monica Kimani has hit them hard.

This has forced them to maintain a low profile in their Lanet home to the extent of skipping yesterday’s Sunday service.

The source said older Irungu is still struggling to believe that his son is implicated in the heinous act.

“Mr. Irungu still can’t believe that his son committed murder.”

“He is also concerned about his wife (Joseph’s mother), the news hit her hard," said the source.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno