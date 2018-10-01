Here is the number of years that JACQUE MARIBE will serve in jail over MONICA KIMANI‘s murder! She better starts watching Prison Break

, 07:29

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday October 1, 2018 - Last week, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigating the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani were treating renowned Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, as a witness.

However, from Saturday evening, detectives started treating Jacque Maribe as a key suspect in the murder after they visited her house in Lang’ata.

According to the police, Joseph Irungu visited the slain Monica Kimani riding in Maribe's vehicle and later shot himself in the journalist's bedroom.

On the night that Monica Kimani was brutally killed, Irungu says that he was with Maribe and has denied killing the lady in Kilimani.

However, detectives are now convinced that Maribe knew that her boyfriend killed Monica and started giving investigators false information.

If convicted, Maribe faces not less than seven years and not more than 15 years in jail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno