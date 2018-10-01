Here is the number of years that JACQUE MARIBE will serve in jail over MONICA KIMANI‘s murder! She better starts watching Prison Break

Monday October 1, 2018 - Last week, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigating the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani were treating renowned Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, as a witness.





However, from Saturday evening, detectives started treating Jacque Maribe as a key suspect in the murder after they visited her house in Lang’ata.





According to the police, Joseph Irungu visited the slain Monica Kimani riding in Maribe's vehicle and later shot himself in the journalist's bedroom.





On the night that Monica Kimani was brutally killed, Irungu says that he was with Maribe and has denied killing the lady in Kilimani.





However, detectives are now convinced that Maribe knew that her boyfriend killed Monica and started giving investigators false information.





If convicted, Maribe faces not less than seven years and not more than 15 years in jail.



