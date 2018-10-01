Here is the amount that JACQUE MARIBE and her lover, JOWI, stole from MONICA KIMANI after killing her in her house - They belong to jail

Monday October 1, 2018 - Citizen TV presenter, Jacque Maribe has been detained by a Kiambu Court for 10 days to allow room for more investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani.





Maribe will be charged with being an accessory in the murder because she knew very well that it is her boyfriend, Joseph Irungu, who killed Monica.





Maribe’s detention follows new evidence that emerged after a night long search at her apartment and her fiance’s other residence in Buru Buru.





During the search led by Directorate of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, $60,000 was recovered in Ms Maribe’s house and this might be the main reason why Monica was killed.





Here is how a senior police detective explained why they arrested Ms Maribe:





The gun used by Irungu (to shoot himself) belongs to Jacque Maribe’s neighbour.



The car that was used to pick up the victim / deceased Monica Kimani from the airport was Jacque Maribe’s



The person suspected to have killed Monica is Jacque Maribe’s fiance.



The person who took the murderer to hospital after he was ‘shot’ (we know he shot himself) is Jacque Maribe



The car the murderer used to commit the crime belongs to Jacque Maribe

The murderer was found in Jacque Maribe’s house



A purse which allegedly belongs to the victim (the late Monica) and has in it $60,000 has been found in Jacque Maribe’s house



Well, I dont know if she is guilty or not



