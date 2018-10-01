Here are lessons that LADIES should learn from Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s woes.

Monday, October 1, 2018 - There are some lessons that ladies can learn from the woes of Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, who has been linked to the brutal murder of the late Monica Kimani.





Jacque’s woes started when she started being a party animal and dating notorious criminal, Jowi.





The popular anchor wanted to be associated with the high and mighty in the city including top Kenyan celebrities and that’s why she has been camping in high end clubs.





Friends and drinking buddies have deserted Jacque Maribe at her hour of need.





Here are some great lessons that ladies can learn from Jacque Maribe’s woes.