Here are lessons that LADIES should learn from Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s woes.

, , , , , , 05:37

photo 1_zpsw8nbkrqw.jpg

Monday, October 1, 2018 - There are some lessons that ladies can learn from the woes of Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, who has been linked to the brutal murder of the late Monica Kimani.

Jacque’s woes started when she started being a party animal and dating notorious criminal, Jowi.

The popular anchor wanted to be associated with the high and mighty in the city including top Kenyan celebrities and that’s why she has been camping in high end clubs.

Friends and drinking buddies have deserted Jacque Maribe at her hour of need.

Here are some great lessons that ladies can learn from Jacque Maribe’s woes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Chelsea v Liverpool EPL clash and 15 games played today where you can make good money.

Saturday, September 29, 2018- Several football matches are lined up today including the mouth watering EPL clash between leaders Liverpool...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno