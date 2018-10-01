Here are the five high end cars that MONICA KIMANI used to drive before she was killed by Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE’s lover JOWI

Monday October 1, 2018 - Slain South Sudan based businesslady, Monica Kimani used to live a lavish life after her “business” thrived in South Sudan.





Though she is alleged to have a coital relationship with South Sudan’s Deputy Speaker, Hon Awet Akot, Monica’s cleaning business was thriving to the extent of owning a fleet of cars that are only owned by the super rich in Kenya.





Monica also lived in expensive apartments, Luciane Apartments on Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani area in Nairobi.





In fact, she was telling her parents that she is President Uhuru Kenyatta's neighbour and that is a fact because Uhuru’s house is only meters away from her apartment.





She drove high end cars that top Government officials drive.





Here are the five cars you won’t believe she used to drive:





1. BMW X5 - Valued at Sh 6 million





2. Lexus – Valued at Sh 3 million.





3. Subaru Outback – Valued at Sh 1.4 million





4. Audi Q7 – Valued at Sh 5 million.





5. Range Rover Sport – Valued at Sh 8 million.



