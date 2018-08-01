HASSAN JOHO vows to deal with DP RUTO ruthlessly for calling RAILA a conman who is out to wreck Jubilee Party - He will know who I am

Monday October 1, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has slammed Deputy President William Ruto for attacking NASA leader, Raila Odinga, over the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking at Wilson Airport, Joho vowed to tackle Ruto for referring to the ODM Party leader as a conman who is out to wreck the Jubilee Party.





He said that it was unbecoming for the DP to make such remarks which he deemed as demeaning to a person of the stature of the former Prime Minister.





"Our concern is that two great leaders in the country came together for the purposes of unity, for the first time we are enjoying peace and tranquility, but there is one individual moving around trying to destroy the goodwill," observed Governor Joho.





"How dare you call Raila Odinga a conman?”





“Uko na nini ya kukoniwa wewe? (What do you have that a conman can take from you).”





“ Show us what you have, if it is the political power you cannot be compared to Raila.”





“We will show him dust at the right time,” Joho added.



