Former Parliamentary aspirant wins Sh208 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot (PHOTO)

Monday, October 01, 2018 - A former Parliamentary aspirant from Bomet County is the new multi-millionaire in town courtesy of betting firm SportPesa.





On Sunday, the betting firm announced that the mega jackpot that stood at Sh208, 733,619 had been won.





The lucky winner is Mr. Cosmas Korir, who vied for and lost the Konoin parliamentary seat in Bomet County on a CCM ticket in the last General Elections.





"We are proud to announce that the #SportPesaMegaJackpot worth Kshs. 208,733,619/= has been WON!” SportPesa announced.





He becomes the fourth person to win the jackpot which requires one to correctly predict the outcome of 17 football matches.





Other include Samuel Abisai won the first jackpot of Sh221 million. A month later, three winners shared Sh115 million.





Early this year, Gordon Ogada from Kibera made history after he won the biggest Jackpot ever of Sh230,742,881.





Cosmas will be unveiled to the media and handed his Cheque on later today.



