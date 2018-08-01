Ex-KTN journalist MOHAMMED ALI is now carrying the loot for RUTO, he has become a bootlicker (VIDEO)

- Before ex-KTN journalist, Mohammed Ali, got into politics, he used to criticize Deputy President William Ruto.





Moha used to call Ruto a thief and a murderer who is not fit to hold any public office.





But he has now become a bootlicker of the Deputy President.





During Ruto’s visit to the Coast over the weekend, Mohammed Ali was seen carrying Ksh 5 million for him in a fundraising event.





The money was put in a big envelope.





Most of the money Ruto gives out in harambees is alleged to be proceeds of corruption.





Moha has become a spanner boy and bootlicker of Ruto.





Check out this video.



