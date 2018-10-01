Detectives linking Citizen TV's JACQUE MARIBE to MONICA KIMANI’s murder have tight evidence (See Documents)

Monday, October 1, 2018 - Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, is being treated as a key suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani after detectives found irrefutable evidence in her house that links her to the cold blood murder.

Maribe was presented at Kiambu Law Courts on Monday morning where the court ruled out that she should be detained for 11 more days to allow room for investigations.

Here’s the supporting affidavit on Jacque Maribe’s case where she is linked to the murder of the late Monica.


