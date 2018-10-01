Citizen TV’s JACQUE MARIBE detained for 11 more days as key evidence links her to the murder of MONICA KIMANI

Monday, October 1, 2018

- Citizen TV’s anchor, Jacque Maribe, was arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts on Monday morning after she was arrested on Saturday evening over the death of the late Monica Kimani.





The court allowed police to detain Maribe for 11 more days as investigations into the cold blood murder of Monica Kimani continue.





Jacque Maribe’s fiance, Jowi, is the main suspect in the murder.





Detectives investigating the murder of the late Monica found some of the deceased's items in Jacque’s house at Royal Park Estate in Lang’ata.





The items include a handbag and money that belong to the late Monica.





Kiambu Principal Magistrate, Justus Kituku, allowed police to hold Maribe for 11 more days as investigations into the cold blood murder of Monica continues.





Jacque Maribe’s lawyer, Katwa Kigen, opposed the prosecution’s request to detain her for more days saying the “time requested in unreasonable”.



However, the Magistrate denied Jacque Maribe bail and allowed the prosecution's request to hold her for more days as the probe into Monica’s murder continues.



