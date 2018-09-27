Your daughter is a prostitute – Governor OBADO’s supporters tell SHARON OTIENO’s mother.

Thursday September 27, 2018 -The family of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, is demanding police protection after Migori Governor, Okoth Obado‘s supporters mocked and abused them when attending a court hearing in Milimani Court,Nairobi.





The governor , who is due to appear in court today over Sharon murder ,has been heavily linked with the death of the girl ,who was seven months pregnant with his child.





On Tuesday when Sharon’s mother and father appeared in court, they were abused and mocked by Governor supporters who called her “a prostitute”.





Mr Douglas Otieno and his wife Melida Auma have briefly relocated to Nairobi from Migori County to follow on their daughter’s case.





They said harsh messages of protesters outside the court directed towards their daughter and in support of Mr Obado heightened their emotions and showed how insensitive the events were turning out.





They said they only want justice to their daughter who was killed and her body dumped at Kodera Forest in Homa Bay.





The Kenyan DAILY POST