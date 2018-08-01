You won’t believe why OKOTH OBADO ordered his boys to cut open SHARON OTIENO’s stomach - This is disgusting and disturbing

Friday September 7, 2018 - Nation Media Group journalist, Barrack Oduor, who was abducted along with Sharon Otieno but later escaped the ordeal by jumping off a moving vehicle, has confirmed that Sharon’s pregnancy could be the reason why Migori Governor Okoth Obado killed her in cold blood.





Speaking for the first time since Sharon was found murdered in a forest, Oduor claimed that Governor Obado wanted Sharon to procure an abortion and even pleaded with her because it would cost him his political career.





But Sharon refused and that is why the Governor ordered for her to be killed and her stomach cut open.





"She played the recording between her and the Governor.”





“They were speaking in vernacular and the Governor was pleading with her to procure an abortion.”





“He even promised to give her money if she procured the abortion.”





"He told her if she wanted to be a good girl, she should do what he (Governor Obado) wanted.”





“He claimed as a Governor, he could not endure such kind of shame," Oduor revealed.



