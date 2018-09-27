You won’t believe what happened to SHARON’s family in court yesterday-Is someone planning to massacre the entire family

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno’s family lives are in great danger going by what happened at Milimani Law Courts yesterday.





The family had gone to the Milimani Law Courts for the hearing of a case against the suspected killers of Sharon before they were sneaked out of court after a security threat.





The protesters, who had been paid Migori Governor Okoth Obado, gathered outside the court premises demanding the release of their Governor who was a lover to the deceased Sharon Otieno.





The protesters, some of them women, were carrying placards with obscene comments about the late Sharon who was killed through stabbing by goons alleged to have been hired by Obado.





The situation outside the Court forced Sharon's family to remain inside the court for more than an hour after the judge had left.





When the volatile situation persisted, the family was silently escorted by police officers through the door used by judges.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







