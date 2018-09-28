You won’t believe how much former Governor EVANS KIDERO owns as he finally reveals his net worth-This man is filthy rich

Friday September 28, 2018 -Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has finally declared his wealth and even explained how gained.





Through his lawyer Tom Ojienda, Kidero indicated he started accumulating his massive wealth soon after he left the University of Nairobi in 1983 and became employed as a production pharmacist.





According to Ojienda, between 1985 and 2012, Kidero had earned a cool Ksh1.3 billion excluding what he earned during his tenure as a Nairobi Governor.





Besides, Kidero earned Ksh 700 million from investments, Ksh 270 million from rent, Ksh 200 million from stocks overseas and Ksh 300 million from stocks option.





“ My prudence did not end at work.”





“As early as 1994, I had learnt the art of saving and investing.”





“I started to make several individual oversees investments in equity which have continued to grow to date,” stated Kidero in court documents.





Among the companies Kidero has shares in include ;-





Gem Apartments Limited, Lakeview Apartments Limited, Gem Villas Limited, Gem invest Limited, Gemsuites Limited and Vista Investment Limited.





He also purchased shares in Family Bank Limited and Radio Africa.



