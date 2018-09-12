You won’t believe how and where OBADO and his killer PA, MICHAEL OYAMO, met-From altar boy to a cold-blooded killer

Wednesday September 12, 2018-

Michael Juma Oyamo, the

key suspect in the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, was once Migori Governor Okoth Obado's student at St Joseph's Rapogi High School in the 1990s.





Oyamo, who would become the Governor’s Personal Assistant 22 years later, was described as one of Obado's favourite physics and accounting students.





According to Oyamo’s former classmates, he was a deeply religious person who once served as an altar boy at a local Catholic church .





"Oyamo was my classmate and Obado taught us physics in Form One in 1996.”





“He later taught us accounting in Form Three.”





“Oyamo was one of Obado's best students as he was very good in physics." a former Rapogi High School student who requested anonymity stated.





The former students were shocked to hear that Oyamo, who was once religious and an altar boy, is now a cold-blooded killer and murderer.



