You are on your own! MOSES KURIA tells Kenyans as he brags that he’s responsible for the fuel hike! Life under UHURU will get worse

Monday September 3, 2018 - Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has revealed that he played a pivotal role in the recent fuel price hike that has angered many Kenyans.





Venting on his page, Kuria revealed that as a legislator, the fuel hike did not come as a surprise because he was part of the team that passed various sections of Government expenditure.





“I cannot turn around and start crying with you about the VAT on fuel.”





“I will be pretending because I am responsible for the hike," Kuria noted.





He noted that as a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly, he voted to approve the 2018/ 2019 budget that surpassed the Ksh3 trillion mark.





"I am also a member of the Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Public Works Committee.”





“In fact, I am the Vice Chair there.”





"I voted wholeheartedly to approve Ksh179 Billion to build you better roads, Ksh58 Billion for SGR from Nairobi to Naivasha, more Billions for our Affordable Housing under the Big 4,” he revealed.





"You never faulted me.”





“It did not bother you where I would get the money from.”





“You even applauded me," Kuria quipped.



