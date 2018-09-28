You are on your own and I hope you are hanged for killing SHARON in cold blood-RAILA now disowns cornered OBADO

Friday September 28, 2018 -Troubles for the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado just got worse after his party ODM disowned him in light of the ongoing murder investigations of the Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





In a statement, ODM Party leader Raila Odinga, through his Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, cautioned members of the public from associating the Governor's murder and corruption cases with the Orange party, explains that they are criminal in nature and are to be handled by the proper authorities.





Sifuna further dismissed calls for its party leader Raila Odinga to comment on the matter as well as insinuations that Obado’s woes were caused by politicians from the party.





"We don't control the police, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”





“Where is the evidence linking the party or anyone in it to the crimes?" Sifuna posed.



