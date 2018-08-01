Yes, corrupt ANN WAIGURU will be RUTO’s Deputy in 2022 and there is nothing Kenyans can do about it! They will be voted in

Saturday September 1, 2018 - Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, has confirmed the worst - that Governor Ann Waiguru will indeed be the running mate to Deputy President William Ruto.





This comes despite Ruto and Waiguru being the most and second most corrupt Kenyans going by IPSOS Synovate opinion poll that was released two weeks ago.





Speaking in Maralal on Friday, Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, said the time is right for a female Deputy President in Kenya and that Waiguru fits the bill.





According to him, his boss, Waiguru, has demonstrated that she can serve the country well as Deputy President, citing her leadership at the Council of Governors where she is currently the Vice Chairperson.





“As we talk now about the Constitution and a third gender rule, I am convinced and I know Kenyans are as well, given an opportunity to serve the nation, Ann Mumbi Waiguru could serve very well as number two,” Ndambiri said.



