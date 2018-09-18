Women are evil-See how this gold digging LADY abandoned her husband and baby for a rich guy (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- Most women if not all will drop their boyfriends like a hot potato once someone richer shows up.





This gold digging behavior is part and parcel of the female species.





This video shows how a shameless gold digger was pranked and left with a smelly egg on her face.





From the video, the lady was ready to abandon her kid and hubby when the guy with a Ferrari asked her out.





Unbeknownst to her, she was being pranked and she was left embarrassed.





While some people say this was staged, there are some women out there who would do this without batting an eye.





Watch the video below.



